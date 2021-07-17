WATCH | Relive every second of Longford athlete Cian McPhillips outstanding European U20 1,500m gold medal run in Estonia

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Here's your opportunity to relive the excitement and the race in its entirety as Longford's Cian McPhillips captured a gold medal and the European U20 1,500m title in Tallinn, Estonia earlier today. 

McPhillips stormed his way to victory with a hugely impressive 54-second final lap.

Longford’s class act Cian McPhillips wins Gold medal and crowned European U-20 1500m champion

What a brilliant achievement by the outstanding athlete from Ardagh

Class act Cian McPhillips (Longford Athletics Club) has won the 1500 metres gold medal for Ireland at the European U-20 Athletics Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday.

Watch | Bubbly flows as Longford woman wins life changing prize of a new house and car

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie