WATCH | Relive every second of Longford athlete Cian McPhillips outstanding European U20 1,500m gold medal run in Estonia

Here's your opportunity to relive the excitement and the race in its entirety as Longford's Cian McPhillips captured a gold medal and the European U20 1,500m title in Tallinn, Estonia earlier today.
McPhillips stormed his way to victory with a hugely impressive 54-second final lap.
Class act Cian McPhillips (Longford Athletics Club) has won the 1500 metres gold medal for Ireland at the European U-20 Athletics Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday.
