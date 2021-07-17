Longford’s class act Cian McPhillips wins Gold medal and crowned European U-20 1500m champion

What a brilliant achievement by the outstanding athlete from Ardagh

cian mcphillips

Cian McPhillips celebrates after finishing first in the Men’s 1500 Metres Final at the European Athletics U-20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia Pic: Marko Mumm/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Class act Cian McPhillips (Longford Athletics Club) has won the 1500m gold medal for Ireland at the European U-20 Athletics Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday.

The outstanding athlete from Ardagh provided the Irish in attendance at the Kadriorg Stadium with a brilliant moment as he powered down the home straight in a close fought battle with Rick Van Riel of the Netherlands.

19-year-old McPhillips looked all class as he claimed his track position from the gun, before battling it out over the final 200m to cross the line in 3.46.55.

Cian created a new Irish record in the process of being crowned the European U-20 1500m champion. What a brilliant achievement from the rising young star of Irish athletics who sat his Leaving Cert exams in Moyne Community School in June. 

European U-20 1500m Final Result

1 IRL MCPHILLIPS Cian 3:46.55                  

2 NED VAN RIEL Rick 3:46.69                     

3 GBR MCLUCKIE Henry 3:47.15

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie