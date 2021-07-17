Longford’s class act Cian McPhillips wins Gold medal and crowned European U-20 1500m champion

Cian McPhillips celebrates after finishing first in the Men’s 1500 Metres Final at the European Athletics U-20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia Pic: Marko Mumm/Sportsfile
Class act Cian McPhillips (Longford Athletics Club) has won the 1500m gold medal for Ireland at the European U-20 Athletics Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday.
The outstanding athlete from Ardagh provided the Irish in attendance at the Kadriorg Stadium with a brilliant moment as he powered down the home straight in a close fought battle with Rick Van Riel of the Netherlands.
19-year-old McPhillips looked all class as he claimed his track position from the gun, before battling it out over the final 200m to cross the line in 3.46.55.
Cian created a new Irish record in the process of being crowned the European U-20 1500m champion. What a brilliant achievement from the rising young star of Irish athletics who sat his Leaving Cert exams in Moyne Community School in June.
European U-20 1500m Final Result
1 IRL MCPHILLIPS Cian 3:46.55
2 NED VAN RIEL Rick 3:46.69
3 GBR MCLUCKIE Henry 3:47.15
