Almost 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening

Chief medical officer warns unvaccinated to avoid 'high-risk, uncontrolled indoor settings'

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed another 994 cases of Covid-19.

Eighty Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU.


Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Thursday that more than 70% of the adult population have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and almost 60% of adults are now fully vaccinated.

“This is of course good news and a great cause for hope, however, there is still a significant cohort of the population who are not yet fully vaccinated, or as is the case with children, for whom vaccination is still a little way off and subject to future guidance,” he said.


He said people who are unvaccinated, including children, should continue to avoid high-risk, uncontrolled indoor settings.
“That includes indoor hospitality. I know this is a difficult message for people, particularly parents of unvaccinated children to hear, but if we stick with the public health measures, we can limit transmission of this disease and protect others.


"We continue to keep all of the public health guidance under review. That includes all elements of the further re-opening of society and looking forward to September and a return to education for students. In the meantime, avoid crowds, wear a mask, manage your contacts, keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible, and, if indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated."

