Longford athlete Cian McPhillips through to the European Junior Championships 1500m Final

Final in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday at 4.35pm Irish time

Rising Longford star Cian McPhillips has secured a place in Saturday’s final of the 1500 metres at the European Under 20 Athletics Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

On the opening day of the championships held at the Kadriorg Stadium in Tallinn today (Thursday), Longford Athletics Club member Cian was placed third in his heat finishing in a time of 3:48.67. The first four finishers automatically advanced in a race won by Ylies Mihoubi (France) in 3:47.59.

It was an assured run by the Ardagh athlete in what was only his second race of the outdoor track season. Having moved up a few places in the final lap, Cian was able to ease off the pace in the last 50 metres having safely positioned himself in a qualifying spot.

The final will take place this Saturday 17 July at 4.35pm Irish time (6.35pm Estonia time). 12 athletes will line up all striving to achieve a much sought after European Championships medal.

Cian’s Heat 2 of the 1500m can be viewed back at:

https://athletics.eurovisionsports.tv/event/41/european-athletics-u20-european-championships

