PICTURES | Longford Live & Local kicks off welcome return to live entertainment

Longford Live & Local kicked off last weekend with live music events taking place in Dromard, Laurel Lodge and Lus na Gréine.
There will be more live events this weekend.
PICTURES: Shelley Corcoran
More News
Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital & Company Regulation, Robert Troy will marry Aideen Ginnell today
Local Improvement Schemes look set to be given a substantial cash injection following an announcement by Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys
