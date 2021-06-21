Rain set to return this week according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Ireland for the coming week is for the weather to turn gradually more unsettled as the week goes on with spells of rain developing after a mainly dry start to this week.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Ireland is for Monday to be a dry day in most areas, with spells of sunshine. However, a few isolated light showers may however affect north and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures over Leinster and Munster will range 16 to 19 degrees Celsius; It will be cooler and fresher in Connacht and Ulster, with values of 13 to 17 degrees. Winds mostly moderate north to northeast, fresh to strong on exposed coasts.

A chilly night for June on Monday night but it will be dry with largely clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Ireland for Tuesday is for a dry, bright and fresh start to the day but cloud will build from the northwest through the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing over the west and north towards evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, coolest over the west and north and warmest in the south and east, in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading southwards across the country affecting most regions. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

According to Met Eireann, there will be a dull and cloudy start to the Wedneday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain and drizzle will gradually ease through the day, with dry and bright spells developing, particularly over the western half of the country. Continuing mostly cloudy in eastern counties with some rain and drizzle lingering there through the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, possibly touching 21 degrees, in a moderate westerly breeze.

Wednesday night will be mild night with a mix of cloud and clear spells, largely dry at first. Cloud will increase overnight with rain returning to western and northern counties before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, Thursday will be wet and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Met Eireann's latest weather forecast says that current indications suggest there will be further showers or spells of rain at times to end the coming week and through next weekend, but with some sunny spells also.

