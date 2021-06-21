Longford schools given green light to upgrade cycling and walking facilities

Templemichael College

Templemichael College is one of two schools included in a State backed scheme aimed at supporting walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and secondary schools

Two Longford schools have been selected for inclusion in a State backed scheme designed to support walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools.

 

Templemichael College and Newtownforbes' Scoil Mhuire are among 170 schools nationwide chosen to receive financial assistance for the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme.

The scheme was announced in March of this year, with 932 schools (representing almost one in four schools in the state) expressing interest.

The schools selected were assessed against a range of criteria including school type, location and the school’s commitment to sustainable travel.

The programme is funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority (NTA) and is supported by the Department of Education.

An Taisce’s Green-Schools is co-ordinating the programme, while funding will be made available to local authorities which will play a key part in delivering the infrastructure along access routes and at the school gate.

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy gave the announcement the seal of approval.

"I believe the level of interest in this scheme has been really positive, and while the Department are not in a position to fund projects for each of the 931 schools in 2021, a provisional multi-annual programme has been created which can allow for a rolling programme to facilitate all schools that applied," he said. 

"This means that when work is completed at one school, a new school from the list can be added to the programme.  

"The improvements to the school commute range from an upgraded footpath or new cycle lane to a complete reworking of the road outside a school’s entrance."

