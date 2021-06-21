Council to explore possibility of securing business parks across Longford

Longford County Council headquarters

Longford County Council bosses faced pleas last week to examine the prospect of purchasing business parks to try and entice new industry to the county

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford's hopes of luring further potential large scale investment to the county hinges on its ability to offer ready-made 'land banks' for companies to set up in, a meeting was told last week.

Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh championed calls for local authority bosses to begin moves to acquire a business enterprise park in an attempt to entice additional investment to the county.

“We (council) need to promote employment and if that means identifying a number of sites in Longford, Ballymahon and Granard then so be it because we really need to promote employability and productivity and we need to be proactive.”

Cllr Murtagh said whatever plans are signed off on at executive level, they need to be rolled out in unison with the County Developmeent Plan.

One way of doing this, he added, was by devising a 20 year business plan in order to ensure Longford's economic sustainability is safeguarded.

“If we developed a business park and were then able to attract companies, it would be a way of stimulating jobs and growth,” he told last Wednesday's county council monthly meeting.

Fellow Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady endorsed those calls, insisting IDA chiefs also needed to take a closer look at Longford in bringing further investment to the county.

Cllr Peggy Nolan said there was an onus on local authority senior figures to explore the possibility of establishing possible business sites in Longford, Granard and Ballymahon.

“It has to be on the radar of this local authority that we look at sites for each of the municipal districts,” she said.

“We need to look at this seriously because if we don't then we are just not at the races.”

Director of Services Barbara Heslin took on board the comments made by those present and said the council was very much “in favour” of securing a land bank which met the needs of facilitating future commercial development in the county.

She also said the local authority would be looking to invite IDA officials to a future meeting of the council over the coming months to “address some of the commentary” raised at last week's meeting.

Most Popular

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie