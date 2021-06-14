Arlene Foster officially steps down as First Minister
Arlene Foster has resigned as First Minister.
The former DUP leader made her final address as First Minister at the Stormont Assembly a short time ago.
She will officially resign from the role at 1pm.
Mrs Foster served as first minister from January 2016 to January 2017 - when the NI Assembly collapsed - and again from January 2020.
She stood down as DUP leader after an internal party revolt, with at least 22 assembly members (MLAs) and four MPs signing a letter of no confidence.
Mrs Foster began making a statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly at 12:00.
Her departure has prompted a series of resignations within the DUP, with several councillors and party members expressing their anger about how she was ousted.
It emerged that local councillor DUP Ryan McCready was among the councillors who had resigned from the party.
