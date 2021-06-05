Country music star Nathan Carter apologises for house party

Country music star Nathan Carter has apologised after police broke up a birthday party at Fermanagh home which was being held in breach of Covid-19 rules last weekend.

Yesterday he was in Clondra for a TG4 video shoot alongside Sharon Shannon.

Officers said at least 50 people were present when they arrived at the singer’s home in Lisbellaw in Northern Ireland on Friday night.

Police issued a £1,000 (€1,160) fine to the organiser of the event and 14 fines of £200 to attendees. A Covid-19 prohibition notice was also issued. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said further enforcement action was expected.

Nathan Carter issued the following statement: “My family visiting from Liverpool had organised a barbecue for my birthday.

“They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the North, however, it transpires that it was not.

“The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued.

“Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise.”