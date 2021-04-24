Covid-19 latest: More deaths and a large number of new cases announced this evening
Covid-19 latest: More deaths and a large number of new cases announced this evening
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 4,872 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 23rd April, the HPSC has been notified of 461 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 246,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
235 are men / 224 are women;
75% are under 45 years of age;
The median age is 28 years old.
As of 8am today, 162 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 22nd 2021, 1,317,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
934,980 people have received their first dose;
382,185 people have received their second dose.
The national 5-day moving average is 460.
