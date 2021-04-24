Twenty professional diplomas to choose from at Longford International College

Longford International College has been created to use the power of sport to help change and shape the world.

Sport has the power to inspire and unite people, bringing the best out of individuals to help us contribute to the world in the most meaningful ways possible.

Sport can teach us lessons in leadership, focus, management, fair play, teamwork, continuous improvement, motivation, and self-reliance.

It is not just an activity that lasts for the duration of the activities, but it provides the skills that we bring with us for the rest of our lives.

Our hope is to make education available to two main cohorts, including current or retired professional or semi-professional sportsmen and sportswomen who want to upskill themselves and the wider population who either never have the chance of education previously or wish to add to their education and previous qualifications.

In particular, we aim to bring the best practices from the English Premier League to sporting organisations in Longford.

To support that, we offer scholarships to people connected with Longford to make our courses as assessable as possible.

There are four-course categories currently open to applications for young students as part of the School of Sports Management, all to be undertaken online, including an MBA in Football Business, MSc in Advanced Sports Performance, MSc in Sports and Exercise Psychology and a new MSc in Sports Medicine coming in September.

There are also over 20 different professional diplomas you can choose from. Visit www.longfordcollege.com