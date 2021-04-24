BINGO! Leading Longford rounders club Seán Connolly’s in Ballinalee hosting bank holiday online bingo event

In Ballinalee, it will be a case of eyes down on Sunday bank holiday night, May 2 at 8pm as the Seán Connolly’s Rounders club host a fantastic online bingo bonanza with a €3,000 prize fund.

Use the Next > above for more information

Rounders has always been part of the parish of Clonbroney dating back to 1980's when club President Mary Farrelly introduced the game to the national school in Ballinalee.

Rounders has been played over the years by children of the parish through Clonbroney Community Games.

Seán Connolly's Rounders club was reformed in 2017 with the support of Seán Connolly's GAA Club and Clonbroney Minor Club. Club members range from the young to the not so young. The game of rounders encourages participation and team spirit for all. Rounders has been a great success in the parish since its return and it brought an All-Ireland minor title to the club in 2019.

In 2020, like many GAA activities the season was shorter than usual, but was taken on safely and successfully with the support of the committee and all at Seán Connolly's GAA.

To further develop facilities for rounders in the parish, the committee is hosting an innovative online bingo event which will be accessible to anyone anywhere in the world via Zoom.

With a prize fund of €3,000, it will certainly be ‘lucky for some’! Bingo books can be purchased online through Sean Connollys Rounders Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages and on the website www.seanconnollys.com until midnight on Thursday, April 29. Printed bingo books will also be on sale at the church car park, Ballinalee on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 from 7.30pm-8.30pm and Sunday, May 2 from 10am-11am.

Join the Seán Connolly's Rounders on Sunday, May 2 for a great night's entertainment and thank you for all your support.