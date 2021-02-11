Met Éireann latest on the weather battle over Ireland between snowy and stormy weather

The battle between biting cold but dry Siberian weather and mild but stormy Atlantic fronts looks set to be fought out over Ireland through the coming weekend and into next week with both sides dominating at times.

At the outset, this will mean snow and ice in many parts up to Sunday but milder conditions will then have set in delivering much wetter weather for the third week of February.

The latest forecast from Met Éireann shows that snow accumulations will create hazardous conditions in many parts from Thursday through to Saturday when the mild air will start to dominate.

The mixed bag of extremes is reflected in the list of weather warnings issued. Met Éireann as Status Yellow alerts in place for wind, rain, snow and ice. MORE HERE.

Met Éireann's outlook beyond the weekend if for the weather to stay very unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather.

Forecasters say that the Siberian cold weather over Europe has not broken down so there is a risk that if the Atlantic fronts lose power the Siberian air, which already caused Storm Darcy over Europe and parts of the UK could return.

Ireland escaped Darc and the worst of the cold to date but Scotland has been in the grip of the freeze since the start of the year with temperatures plunging to -23 degrees this week. MORE BELOW TWEETS.

We can now confirm that last night was the coldest February night across the UK since 23rd February 1955 ️



That includes the infamous winter of 1962/1963 ❄️



The #temperature in Braemar, Aberdeenshire fell to minus 23.0 °C at 08:13 this morning pic.twitter.com/NpcdIbg5eC — Met Office (@metoffice) February 11, 2021

Here is the latest air temperature ️, rainfall ️ and cloud ☁️ forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It covers the period from now until Saturday afternoon. More weather forecast information for the coming days and outlook period can be found here ➡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/cm3fZQh9eh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 11, 2021

NATIONAL FORECAST Issued at 7pm on February 11.

THURSDAY Tonight will bring further outbreaks of sleet and snowfall with some accumulations and icy stretches, with falls of rain in southern coastal areas. Staying blustery with fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, stronger along coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees Celsius, with frost in sheltered spots.

FRIDAY Some lingering wintry falls in Leinster early Friday morning, with outbreaks of rain across southern counties, persisting here through much of the day. Dry elsewhere with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Another blustery day, in fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, stronger along coasts. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius in Munster, but staying colder across the rest of the country with highs of only 1 to 4 degrees Celsius. Later in the evening, rain accompanied by strengthening winds will move into parts of the west and southwest.

A wet and windy night as rain extends countrywide, falling as sleet or snow in Connacht, Ulster and parts of north and east Leinster. Rain will be heavy in southern coastal counties with a risk of some flooding. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally, but less cold in the southwest with lows of 5 to 8 degrees. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be wet and windy. Further falls of sleet and snow will affect Connacht, Ulster and parts of north and east Leinster at first, before transitioning to rain later. Rain will again be heaviest in southern coastal counties, maintaining the risk of flooding. Staying cold in Ulster and Leinster with afternoon temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, but turning milder in Connacht and Munster with temperatures reaching 6 to 11 degrees. Southeasterly winds will continue fresh to strong and gusty.

It will stay wet on Saturday night, with heavy rain in many areas giving a risk of flooding. Fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds will ease in most areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees.

SUNDAY: Further outbreaks of rain, turning heavy and persistent through the afternoon. Breezy again too, with fresh and gusty southerly winds developing. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, coldest in Ulster.

Current indications are for rain to continue in the east of the country overnight but becoming drier in the west of the country. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.

OUTLOOK FOR NEXT WEEK: Staying very unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather.