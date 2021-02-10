POLL | Have your say and vote for Longford's Favourite Building

Abbeylara Cistercian Monastery

Abbeyshrule Abbey

Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre

Backstage Theatre

Ballinamuck 1798 Visitor Centre

Ballymahon Community Library

Bishopsgate (home of Longford Town FC)

Carrigglas Manor

Castle Forbes

Center Parcs Longford Forest subtropical paradise

Clock Tower, Kenagh

Connolly Barracks, Longford town

Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre

Edgeworthstown Railway Station

Forgney - St. Munis Church

Gill’s Old House, Market Square, Longford (now Happy Feet Podiatry Clinic)

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Granard Motte and Bailey

Johnny’s Cottage Ballinamuck

Longford Courthouse

Longford Greyhound Stadium

Lough Ree Power Station, Lanesboro

Newcastle House

Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown

Presbytery beside St Mel’s Cathedral

St Brigid's Church, Ardagh

St Christopher's, Battery Road

St Mary’s Church, Granard

St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford town

St Mel’s College

The Temperance Hall, Longford town

Viewmount House

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Longford and now it's time to get voting!

We issued the call out last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

From Abbeylara Cistercian Monastery, the Clock Tower in Kenagh, St Mel's Cathedral, Lough Ree Power Station and even to the subtropical paradise at Center Parcs Longford Forest, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.

It's now over to you  as we open an online public vote on www.longfordleader.ie

Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.