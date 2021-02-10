POLL | Have your say and vote for Longford's Favourite Building
Abbeylara Cistercian Monastery
Abbeyshrule Abbey
Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre
Backstage Theatre
Ballinamuck 1798 Visitor Centre
Ballymahon Community Library
Bishopsgate (home of Longford Town FC)
Carrigglas Manor
Castle Forbes
Center Parcs Longford Forest subtropical paradise
Clock Tower, Kenagh
Connolly Barracks, Longford town
Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre
Edgeworthstown Railway Station
Forgney - St. Munis Church
Gill’s Old House, Market Square, Longford (now Happy Feet Podiatry Clinic)
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
Granard Motte and Bailey
Johnny’s Cottage Ballinamuck
Longford Courthouse
Longford Greyhound Stadium
Lough Ree Power Station, Lanesboro
Newcastle House
Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown
Presbytery beside St Mel’s Cathedral
St Brigid's Church, Ardagh
St Christopher's, Battery Road
St Mary’s Church, Granard
St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford town
St Mel’s College
The Temperance Hall, Longford town
Viewmount House
You have nominated your favourite buildings in Longford and now it's time to get voting!
We issued the call out last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.
From Abbeylara Cistercian Monastery, the Clock Tower in Kenagh, St Mel's Cathedral, Lough Ree Power Station and even to the subtropical paradise at Center Parcs Longford Forest, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.
It's now over to you as we open an online public vote on www.longfordleader.ie
Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.
