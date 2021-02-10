POLL | Have your say and vote for Longford's Favourite Building

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Longford and now it's time to get voting!

We issued the call out last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

From Abbeylara Cistercian Monastery, the Clock Tower in Kenagh, St Mel's Cathedral, Lough Ree Power Station and even to the subtropical paradise at Center Parcs Longford Forest, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.



It's now over to you as we open an online public vote on www.longfordleader.ie



Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.