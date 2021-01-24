Holy raiders: Burglars discovered during the Angelus in midlands village

Gardaí in the midlands have issued an appeal to anyone who can help them with a break-in at a house.

Gardaí say the burglary at a house in the village of Timahoe, Co Laois took place at 6pm Thursday, January 21.

Gardaí say the Angelus was on at time when the intruders disturbed and fled.

"We are appealing for any information on a description of suspects or vehicle in the area at the time. You may have been out walking and seen something," said the investigation team.

Contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0579674100.

