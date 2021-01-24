Armed gardaí assist in raid on swanky lockdown shebeen in industrial premises

Gardaí found alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment at a shebeen raided in north Co Dublin on Saturday night during a search that required armed back up.

Covid-19 latest: Longford's incidence rate remains second lowest in country

As part of Operation Navigation, Gardaí say a private industrial premises was searched by in Swords investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

Also read: A costly vehicle sale! Four men from Tralee and Cavan fined in midlands for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions

The premises was equipped like a regular pub with all the equipment needed to serve alcohol but it was also well decorated.

A statement said the premises was searched under warrant by local gardaí and Armed Support Unit shortly after 10pm on Saturday, January, 23. Gardaí say inquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

Also read: Man arrested in Longford after gardaí raid 'sophisticated cannabis growhouse'

According to gardai, a number of people were found present at the premises and they will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

Beer kegs found at the Swords premises. Picture: An Garda Siochana