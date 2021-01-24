A costly vehicle sale! Four men from Tralee and Cavan fined in midlands for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions

A costly vehicle sale! Four men from Tralee and Cavan were fined for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions after they made the trip to the midlands, several hundred kilometres from their home addresses, for the purposes of completing a vehicle sale.

Fines were issued by gardai for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions to the four men after they were found in Banagher having travelled from Tralee and Cavan to sell a vehicle.

The gardai are strongly advising people to only travel for necessary reasons and to remain at home to miminise the amount of people moving around during this level 5 Lockdown.