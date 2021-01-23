Longford gardaí seize vehicles of uninsured and disqualified drivers

These have been busy times for the Longford and Roscommon Roads Policing Units with gardaí in Longford seizing the vehicles of uninsured and disqualified drivers, while in neighbouring Roscommon, a driver found to be on cocaine was arrested for overtaking gardaí.

Longford RPU stopped a vehicle in Longford town where the driver stated 'he had left his licence at home' but upon enquiry they discovered the driver was disqualified. He was arrested, the vehicle seized and court proceedings to follow.

They also seized the car of a driver who was an unaccompanied Learner and their car was uninsured.

Roscommon Roads Policing Unit were overtaken by a van driving at excessive speeds at Ballaghaderreen in heavy rain and the driver failed roadside drugs test for Cocaine.

They also seized a car in Castlerea which was being driven by an unaccompanied learner driver with no NCT and no tax. The car also had three bald tyres in heavy rain conditions during an active weather warning.

