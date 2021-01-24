Covid-19 latest: Longford's incidence rate remains second lowest in country

There were 9 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Longford this evening, with Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, stressing that this is a critical time for all of us and to hold firm to the public health advice.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate has decreased and is 376.8 per 100,000 population with 154 new cases in the county over the past 14 days. It remains the second lowest rate in the country.

The previous day, Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 was 460.0 per 100,000 population.

From January 1 to January 23, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 474 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases ; Jan 21 - 21 cases ; Jan 22 - 12 cases ; Jan 23 - 9 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,264 (1,255 as at Friday, January 22 plus the 9 announced today by NPHET).

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All 23 of these deaths occurred in January. There has been a total of 2,970 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, January 23, the HPSC has been notified of 1,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 187,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,931 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 218 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “While we are starting to make progress in reducing the level of the virus in the community, this is a critical time for all of us to hold firm to the public health advice. We must not let down our guard against this highly infectious disease and the risk it poses to ourselves and those most medically vulnerable to infection.

“There is a huge volume of disease in the country and the recent surge in cases continues to place an unprecedented strain on ICUs, hospitals and other frontline healthcare services. The answer lies in driving down social contacts and congregation in all settings, including in workplaces.

“Everyone who can, should work from home where possible. For those of us who cannot work from home, it is essential to follow the public health advice in the workplace, such as the wearing of face coverings when moving around communal areas. We urge all employers to facilitate home working as much as possible and to ensure strict adherence to public health measures in the workplace.”