Longford items of rich history to go under the virtual hammer

The complete, former contents of ‘Old Town House’ in Co Longford, owned by antique trader Annie Molihan, will go under the virtual hammer at the Victor Mee Auctions January Decorative Interiors Sale on Tuesday and Wednesday next, January 26 & 27, from 2pm each day.



Lots within this collection include an extremely rare French copper roll top bath (Lot 336), an exceptional quality William IV mahogany server (Lot 752), a giltwood and gesso overmantle mirror (Lot 753) and a mahogany D-ended dining table (Lot 761), all dating back to the early 19th century and set to fetch between €500 - €2,000 at auction.



Expected to garner the interest of many online bidders are lots 752, 753 and 761 of Annie Molihan’s collection, this is due to their rich history. These lots originated from Lissard House in Co. Longford which was acquired in the mid-19th century by John Lewis More O’Ferrall, second son of Major Ambrose O’Ferrall and brother to Richard More O’Ferrall, Governor of Malta.



John’s grandson Gerald More O’Ferrall inherited Lissard House in 1914 and married Geraldine Fitzgerald, granddaughter of the 4th Duke of Leinster (qv). Later in 1934, Gerald led in the formation of the Edgeworthstown Tenants Association and through this made connections with the Irish Republican Army.



The following year, Gerald found himself and his son caught in a confrontation between the Irish Garda and the Irish Republican Army within Lissard House, which left them both badly wounded after the Irish Republican Army opened fire before fleeing the scene. It is believed that the mahogany dining table (lot 761) and server (lot 752) were furnishing the exact room at the time where the shooting took place.



Commenting on the Co Longford lots, auctioneer Victor Mee said, “We love coming across antique pieces that tell a story, this is great way to bring the lots to life! Each lot is of high quality and inhabits a strong connection to Ireland’s political history, therefore we believe these lots will be of particular interest to bidders throughout the country and overseas.”