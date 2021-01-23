GALLERY | Still haven't found what I'm looking for! Down Memory Lane as Longford fans queue patiently for U2 tickets
Still haven't found what I'm looking for!
This week's selection of Down Memory Lane photographs features a large cohort of U2 fans queueing outside the Music Centre on Ballymahon Street, Longford town in February 2005 to buy tickets for an upcoming concert.
Unfortunately, photographer Joe McDonagh tells us in his caption: 'not all of those that queued received tickets'
Also among the featured photos are a selection from Longford IFA's 50th anniversary celebrations, Granard Harp Festival launch and the St Mel's Musical Society show launch
GALLERY | A photographic trip down Down Memory Lane in Longford
If you recognise anyone, please tag and share across your social media platforms.
If you have photographs from yesteryear that you would like to see published in the Longford Leader, you can email them to newsroom@longfordleader.ie and please ensure to include caption details and the year / date on which the photo was taken
To view the gallery, click on the arrow situated on the top right corner of each photograph....
