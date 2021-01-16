GALLERY | A photographic trip down Down Memory Lane in Longford

2005: A large crowd turned out at the recent presentation to Longford Town star Sean Prunty from Ballinalee Soccer Club and Community Games. Sean lives in the Ballinalee area. Above: Longford Town stars Gary Cassin, Alan Kirby and Sean Prunty are pictured with the crowd that turned out to honour Mr Prunty.

January 2005: Award for Moyne Young Scientists at the Esat BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS, Dublin with their project 'Alcohol Abuse – a problem in need of a solution' - Back row from left: Mark McGuckian (teacher), Mr Liam Faughnan, (School Principal); Fr Declan Shannon (School Chaplain), Mrs Celine Faughnan (parent). Front row: David McNamee, Kerri-Anne Cully, Gary Faughnan, Ms Louise Killian (Science teacher), Mrs Margaret McGuckian (Deputy Principal)

January 2005: Killoe ballad group scoop Leinster Scor title – Doireann Foxe, Alison Kenny, Niamh Devany, Sinead McCormack and Aisling Bennett

2005: JP McManus at work at his forge in Cornakelly, Ballinamuck where he was a farrier for over 60 years until his recent retirement at the age of 87

Tom and Mary Madden pictured with Fiona and Paul Trueick at the 2005 Chamber of Commerce Ball

Longford County Mayor Maura Kilbride-Harkin pictured with her daughter Paula at the 2005 Chamber of Commerce Ball

January 2005: Longford County Council Environmental Officer Gary Brady surveys some of the goods returned for recycling over the Christmas period

Backstage memories: Haven't the years just flown by? Pictured here at the opening of Backstage theatre in 1995 are; Ann Airlie, Ann Lee, Winnie Hughes, Fidelis Mannion

Backstage memories: Haven't the years just flown by? Pictured here at the opening of Backstage theatre in 1995 are; Fionnuala McNevin, Ann Egan, Ann O'Brien and Mary Brady