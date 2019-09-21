Weekend weather forecast from Met Éireann suggests a dramatic break is coming

The spell of Indian summer weather is set to break fairly dramatically over the weekend and with some 'distinctly' wet and windy weather on the way according to the latest Met Éireann forecast.

The national outlook is for very unsettled weather into next week with what Met Éireann expects to include some wet and very windy interludes.

Forecasters have already warned that the remnants of Hurricane Humberto will impact by the middle of the week but the exact extent of what weather this will involve is not yet detailed by Met Éireann. More below tweet.

Met Éireann forecast

A dry, bright start to Saturday, with some hazy sunshine - best in northern and eastern areas. But rain in the southwest will become more widespread over southern and western areas as the day progresses, with the risk of a few heavy and thundery downpours. A few showers are likely to break out elsewhere later also. A breezy day, top temperatures 17 to 21 C., in fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, which will be strong in coastal areas.

A spell of sometimes heavy rain will affect all areas during Saturday night, accompanied by fresh southeast winds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, cooler and windy with further showery outbreaks of rain. Some heavy downpours are possible locally, but winds veering southwest will have eased and rain will clear in the evening.

Monday will begin bright and dry in most places. Another batch of rain and strong winds arriving in the west before midday will quickly spread countrywide with strong to gale force southerly winds. The rain will ease for a time on Monday night and winds will moderate.

More rain will follow on Tuesday again accompanied by strong winds and temperatures falling back below normal. Some sizeable accumulations of rainfall are possible and then very showery and blustery conditions will follow for Wednesday.

Present signs are for a continuation of distinctly unsettled cool and windy weather for the second half of next week.