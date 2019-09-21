WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunder warning for Leinster, Monaghan and Waterford that is in place until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Met Eireann is warning that localised thunderstorms are expected today and for a time tonight which will bring short duration heavy rainfall and the risk of spot flooding.

Driving conditions will be hazardous during these downpours.

The warning is in place until 3am on Sunday morning.

Status Yellow - Thunder warning for Leinster, Monaghan and Waterford



Valid from 11 a.m. today (Saturday) until 3 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday) morning.



For details see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/x0qxMkwe8E — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 21, 2019

Breezy today with showery outbreaks of rain affecting parts of the south and southwest, extending gradually northeastwards across the country this afternoon and evening. A few thundery downpours are possible. Highs ranging 17 to 21 degrees in fresh to strong southeast winds. pic.twitter.com/w8WDYZTUx3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 21, 2019