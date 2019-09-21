WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain
WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunder warning for Leinster, Monaghan and Waterford that is in place until the early hours of Sunday morning.
Also read: Calls for Longford Siege of Jadotville heroes to be recognised
Met Eireann is warning that localised thunderstorms are expected today and for a time tonight which will bring short duration heavy rainfall and the risk of spot flooding.
WATCH | Longford students join forces and take to the streets for Climate action strike
Driving conditions will be hazardous during these downpours.
The warning is in place until 3am on Sunday morning.
Also read: Killoe toddler who beat cancer twice is gardaí's Little Blue Hero
Status Yellow - Thunder warning for Leinster, Monaghan and Waterford— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 21, 2019
Valid from 11 a.m. today (Saturday) until 3 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday) morning.
For details see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/x0qxMkwe8E
Breezy today with showery outbreaks of rain affecting parts of the south and southwest, extending gradually northeastwards across the country this afternoon and evening. A few thundery downpours are possible. Highs ranging 17 to 21 degrees in fresh to strong southeast winds. pic.twitter.com/w8WDYZTUx3— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 21, 2019
24 hour rainfall forecast from 10am on Saturday to 10am on Sunday. https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/4Iw4Lhl6Gs— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 21, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on