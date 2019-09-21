Calls for Longford Siege of Jadotville heroes to be recognised

More than half a century on from the Siege of Jadotville, Cllrs Joe Flaherty (FF) and Gerry Warnock (Ind) have called on the Taoiseach and Minister for Defence to finally issue the 33 Distinguished Service Medals to the surviving Veterans of Jadotville and to the families of those deceased.

“There were fifteen people from Longford fighting in the Siege,” said Cllr Flaherty.

“Ten of those have passed away. It was a dark hour in military history and many who survived were troubled by alcoholism. Five took their own lives.

“The survivors have long been calling on the Minister to issue service medals and their acknowledgement is long overdue.

“It's high time now, as a nation, that we do acknowledge the service that they did.”

Councillors were in unanimous agreement with the motion