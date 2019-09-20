WATCH| Longford students join forces and take to the streets for Climate action strike
Reporter Kevin Forde attended Friday's climate change action strike in Longford town, as part of a worldwide initiative.
A large number of Longford students took to the streets in protest on Friday, September 20, highlighting the need for urgent action to tackle climate change.
Reporter Kevin Forde took to the streets to find out what they were hoping for. Check out our video above of the strike in its entirety.
