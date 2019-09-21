Tractor driver has lucky escape after toppling vehicle on motorway

A tractor driver has a lucky escape after turning over their tractor at a motorway junction.

In a post on Twitter, Gardai stated that the tractor 'failed to negotiate' the bend on the off ramp on Junction 10 of the M7.

There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

