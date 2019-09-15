UPDATE | Missing girl (17) has been located safe and well

UPDATE: Missing Person Jodie Mulvihill, 17 years who was missing from Lucan has been located safe and well. No further action is required. Gardaí would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jodie Mulvihill, 17 years of age, who is missing from Lucan, Co Dublin since Friday, September 13, 2019.

Jodie was last seen on Sidmonton Avenue, Bray, Co Wicklow at 7pm on Friday evening.

Jodie is described as being 5'2" in height, with red hair, of slim build with brown eyes and has a nose piercing.

When last seen Jodie was wearing a white jacket with fur on the hood, a pale pink top, baby blue jeans and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

