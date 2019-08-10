Gardai appeal for witnesses after man in his 80s injured in 'serious' stabbing incident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident in Blackrock, Co Louth, today.

At approximately 2:50pm Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of an incident at Sandy Lane, Blackrock where an elderly man (late 80s) had sustained a number of apparent stab wounds following an altercation with another man.

Emergency services attended the scene and he was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His condition is described as serious.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is currently underway. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the area of Sandy Lane or the nearby Community Centre between 2pm and 3pm to contact the incident room a Dundalk Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

