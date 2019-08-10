GALLERY | Flooding hell: Ballinalee resident feeling a bit safer as Longford County Council bring sand bags to combat flood threat

The heavy rainfall accumulations that have hit Longford and much of the country over the past 36 hours has led to several incidents of localised flooding and the cancellation of sporting fixtures.

At Drumnahara in Ballinalee, a local resident posted photographs on social media of flooding just yards from the back door iof her home.

Kathleen Mooney explained to the Longford Leader, "Longford County Council personnel has called this afternoon to drop off more sand bags and I'm feeling a bit safer from the threat of the flood waters."

Ms Mooney pointed out that a brook flows close to her home and that there has been a problem with flooding over the past seven years.



She said Longford County Council are aware of the issue and they are awaiting funding from the OPW to dredge the waterway. Representations have also been made to local representatives.



Ms Mooney says that flood water has 'never come into her home' but it did reach her back door.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has a Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for Longford until 10pm this evening (Saturday, August 10).

The national forecaster has warned that slow moving bands of rain or heavy downpours will lead to spot flooding. Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40mm are possible.

