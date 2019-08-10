Met Éireann warns of flooding risk as Longford hit with Status Yellow rainfall alert

Longford has been hit with a Status Yellow rainfall warning today.

The warning comes into effect for a number of counties in the north east including Longford, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Eireann say slow moving bands of rain or heavy downpours today will lead to spot flooding. Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40mm possible.

The warning is valid from Saturday 10 August at 10am to Saturday 10 August at 10pm.

Weather Alert for Rainfall.

Level Yellow

For Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan

Slow moving bands of rain or heavy downpours today will lead to spot flooding.

Valid from 10:00 hours Sat 10th to 22:00 hours Sat 10th.

(https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt) pic.twitter.com/NL4axGXBNs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 10, 2019

Showers will merge to longer spells of rain in places. Some heavy and prolonged with the risk of spot flooding, especially in northeast of the country where the odd thundery burst possible. Highs of 16 to 19°C. Blustery or windy at times over parts of Leinster and Munster. pic.twitter.com/164EBncPDa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 10, 2019