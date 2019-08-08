Longford Weather Update: Midlands to be hit by series of storms drifting in from the Atlantic

We are entering a very disturbed period of weather, according to Midlands Weather Channel man Cathal Nolan, with multiple weather warnings in force over the coming 48 hours, and more warnings likely during the course of next week as the Atlantic takes command.

"A deep storm depression lies to the southwest of Ireland, gradually weakening as it approaches. The storm system has originated in a sub tropical region, ensuring that large quantities of moisture are contained within the system," said Mr Nolan.

"During tonight the first rain bands will begin to cross the country, bringing with them some very heavy falls of rain, embedded thunderstorms and a risk of localised flash flooding. Rainfall totals in some locations will reach up to 40 mm."

The overnight rain will clear tomorrow morning, he added, but scattered showers already in Munster will intensify and spread

countrywide. Thunderstorms will develop widely in many areas, with a risk of further downpours leading to a further risk of localised flooding, gusty winds and some hail.

Caution is advised if travelling through such storms as driving conditions are expected to be hampered. Areas which are prone to flooding should be on alert over the coming days.

"Next week sees further storm depressions developing close to or over Ireland leading to further heavy falls of rain and some strong winds at times. However not all days will be bad and some decent sunshine is likely also," said Mr Nolan.