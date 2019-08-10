Longford Town v Athlone Town FAI Cup clash postponed due to adverse weather

First round game refixed for City Calling Stadium on Tuesday next August 13, kick-off 7.45pm

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

airtricity league first division

Joe Manley pictured in action for Longford Town against Athlone in the Airtricity League First Division game on Friday evening last week. Photo: Syl Healy

This Saturday evening's @ExtraIRL FAI Cup 1st round clash between @LongfordTownFC & @AthloneTownAFC is OFF due to adverse weather conditions and a flooded pitch.

The midlands derby in the FAI Cup will be played this coming Tuesday 13th August with a 7.45pm kick-off at City Calling Stadium.