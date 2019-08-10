Longford Town v Athlone Town FAI Cup clash postponed due to adverse weather
First round game refixed for City Calling Stadium on Tuesday next August 13, kick-off 7.45pm
Joe Manley pictured in action for Longford Town against Athlone in the Airtricity League First Division game on Friday evening last week. Photo: Syl Healy
This Saturday evening's @ExtraIRL FAI Cup 1st round clash between @LongfordTownFC & @AthloneTownAFC is OFF due to adverse weather conditions and a flooded pitch.
The midlands derby in the FAI Cup will be played this coming Tuesday 13th August with a 7.45pm kick-off at City Calling Stadium.
This evening's @ExtraIRL FAI Cup 1st round clash between @LongfordTownFC & @AthloneTownAFC is OFF due to adverse weather conditions and a flooded pitch.— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) August 10, 2019
The game will most likely be played this coming TUESDAY 13th August with a KO of 7:45PM at the City Calling Stadium.#LTFC ⚽️
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on