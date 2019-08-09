Longford Greyhound Stadium announces its closure

Longford Greyhound Stadium has announced today that it is to cease operations at the end of August 2019.

The stadium has been met with a number of challenging economic conditions over the last number of years, including falling attendances, a current requirement for expensive fire safety works and rising insurance costs.

In a statement today, Longford Greyhound Stadium said: "Our insurance premium quote for this year was more than double the amount paid last year, reflecting challenges across the wider sports, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

"Even if the stadium could find the money needed to pay these bills, this would only be a short term measure without further financial assistance from the IGB. The IGB have stated that it is not within their mandate to offer assistance in meeting any of these costs."

Longford Greyhound Stadium first opened in 1939 and like a number of tracks across the country, has a vast history, culture and tradition attached to it. The stadium is in its eightieth year of business and the greyhound industry has changed immeasurably in that time.

"Longford has had a strong greyhound racing tradition for generations, with the track being a signature ‘schooling’ track for young greyhounds. Many greyhounds and their connections have gone on to achieve great things in the industry after laying down their roots in Longford. We thank them for their participation and support over eight decades," the statement continued.

"We have been fortunate to receive wonderful support from many prominent local businesses throughout our 80 years. We would like to thank all of those that have provided sponsorship to events at Longford Greyhound Stadium, however big or small.

"We would like to also thank landlord Howard Wallace for his brilliant support through sponsorship and continued free rent throughout the years .

"To all who have ever passed through the turnstiles at Longford Greyhound Stadium, we thank you as well. You have enjoyed many nights here over the years and we have enjoyed providing high quality greyhound racing for you.

"We wish the very best to all involved in the Irish greyhound industry in the years ahead."

The closure of the track has already recalled fond memories for many, with Longford's Cllr Gerry Warnock expressing his regret at the loss of the stadium but said that he is hoping that Longford County Council will take over the track and use it for the local community.

"Very sad to see this finally happen! I have been keeping an eye on developments for the last year or so and got the heads up earlier," he said in a Facebook post of his own.

"I have this flagged with the Council for a good while now as a potential location for an athletics track and soccer pitch for junior and CCL Football in which we have a massive local demand.

"It is now important for us as elected members to ensure that this site continues to be used for sporting and recreational activities by way of retaining the zoning as such!

"This site was originally bequeathed to the People of Longford by Lord Longford for recreational enjoyment, and the rich history of the site demands that we retain that purpose."

Twitter users have also expressed their sadness at losing the track, especially since this is the second track to be closed in the past 24 hours, with Lifford also announcing its closure.

