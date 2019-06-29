Teen girl missing from Lucan last seen getting into grey BMW

Gardaí in Ronanstown are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Elaine Sweeney who is missing from Lucan, Co Dublin, since Wednesday, June 26, last.

Elaine was last seen in Lucan when she got into a grey BMW (no registration number) that day.

She is described as being 5ft 2" in height, of thin build with long brown hair. When last seen Elaine was wearing a white crop top with slits along the side, wearing a white sports bra and blue jeans and black runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Elaine, and any persons with information on Elaine's whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

