GALLERY| Fluffy new arrival for Longford farmer

Longford farmer Michelle Shaughnessy had a very fluffy arrival on her farm in recent days, as a member of her famed Highland herd gave birth to a bull calf.

Baby Humphrey was born into the world on Thursday last, June 20, while Michelle was attending the Royal Highland show. Thankfully, however, the delivery all went off without a hitch with both mother and calf as happy as could be.

Michelle told the Leader, “Baby Humphrey the gorgeous Highland calf was born last Thursday, just as I was walking into the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh Scotland.

“He was an easy calver, which is very typical of the Highland breed. Within 30 minutes of being born, he was up and running out in the field on what was a gorgeous sunny day in Longford, with his fluffy golden coat was illuminating in the sunshine.

“His mother Hilda is an excellent mother and very protective of her young calf. She is in excellent condition post calving.” she continued.

WATCH| 'Stop this deal' - IFA message during recent Mercosur protest

Humphrey was sired by Michelle’s black Highland bull Harold, but possesses the same coloured coat, golden red, as Hilda. Humphreys parents Hilda and Harold breeding lineage is from Tom Thomson, Woodneuk Farm in Scotland ( Bachy 17th of Woodneuk) and (Finealtachd Sonasag of Burnbank) and Tom of Greenland.

Tom Thomson is a renowned Highland Cattle Breeder in Scotland and breeds hundreds of cattle on his Woodneuk Farm. He has featured in many walk on movies with his quiet temperament Highland cattle, such as TV drama Outlander and Balamory. He also took 15 of his Highland cattle for the filming of Mary Queen of Scots.

Humphrey’s arrival in Ballinalee will not be the only new addition to Michelle’s herd, however, as her heifer Heather/Amber of Rigsdale, is due to calf any day now. Michelle may miss out on this latest birth also, as she is about to embark on a trip to Balmoral to meet the Queen’s most senior stockmaster.

“We have another stunning Highland Heifer, Heather, due to give birth any day now.

“She is waiting for me to leave so she can calve in peace I think,” Michelle joked.

Also read: Ballinalee farmer to visit Balmoral castle estate and herd