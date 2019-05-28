Ballinalee farmer to visit Balmoral castle estate and herd

Longford's famed Highland cattle returned to Dunderry Fair on Sunday, May 12, with their proud owner Michelle Shaughnessy watching on as they claimed the Overall Show prize, adding to the impressive Peter Smyth Memorial Perpetual Cup.

“It was a fabulous fair, one of the busiest we go to. Last year we won the overall cattle award, but this year we won the Overall show champions award,” Michelle Shaughnessy of Ballinalee told the Leader.

This year, Hamish and Henry were joined by another one of their fold members, Harold. Unlike the other pair, Harold is a black Highland Pedigree Bull whom the Shaughnessy’s have been breeding from for 3 years.

Michelle told the Leader, “We have a waiting list of buyers looking to buy our Highland calves.

“We put so much love, care and attention into our cattle, hence by nature they are calm and quiet animals to deal with – they are a pure joy to look after and mind.”

Also read: Drumlish man named president of Irish Charolais Cattle Society



Michelle’s strong passion for her animals will soon be recognised in Scotland by the Queen of England, who is also the patron of the Highland Cattle Society.

Michelle explained, “I have received an invitation to visit Her Majesty the Queens Highland Cattle in her Balmoral Castle Estate this coming June. The Queen has a true love for these animals and her senior Stockmaster Dochy Ormiston, who looks after her Highland cattle fold in Balmoral Castle, has invited me to come and visit her Highland cattle.

“Dochy and myself are in discussions also in relation to bringing back some of her beautiful Royal Highland Heifer calves to Longford from Balmoral Castle ( safely and securely) to breed with my beautiful Highland Bull Harold.”

Michelle gushed at the opportunity, “This is a true honour and I cannot wait to visit and be surrounded by these gorgeous animals,”