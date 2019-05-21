Drumlish man named president of Irish Charolais Cattle Society

Noel McGoldrick, a pedigree cattle farmer from near Drumlish Co Longford, has been elected the new president of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society.

Noel runs the Cloonohill Pedigree Charolais herd, which he set up in 1999. He was first elected to the Irish Charolais cattle society council in 2016. He also served as treasurer of the society during that time.

Noel says he is excited about his new role and the future of Charolais cattle in Ireland.

