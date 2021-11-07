National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed
THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 3,428 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Sunday afternoon.
It is a small drop on the figure of 3,685 reported on Saturday.
As of 8am this Sunday, 478 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU. On Saturday morning, there were 444 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 74 in intensive care.
Longford council chiefs lost €70k a month from paid parking during Covid crisis
A dramatic fall off in paid parking returns hit Longford County Council to the tune of €70,000 a month, new figures show.
Longford Leader gallery: Plaudits aplenty as 'Longford's Republican Story 1900-2000' hits shelves
A 'titan book' and a piece of history 'that will never be forgotten for generations to come'.
Lockdown restrictions and the ongoing fallout from Covid-19 hit paid parking revenues in Longford by €70,000 a month
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.