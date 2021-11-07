Longford council chiefs lost €70k a month from paid parking during Covid crisis

Lockdown restrictions and the ongoing fallout from Covid-19 hit paid parking revenues in Longford by €70,000 a month
A dramatic fall off in paid parking returns hit Longford County Council to the tune of €70,000 a month, new figures show.
Longford Municipal District members were told last week of how a further €60,000 each month was lost when the Mall's Leisure Centre complex was forced to close during Level 5 lockdown measures.
