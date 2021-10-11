Search

11/10/2021

Gardai urge people to be careful about personal data shared online

Gardai are reminding the public to stay safe online as part of European Cybersecurity Month. 

It comes in the wake of a growing number of scams which have targeted people during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Gardai are particularly urging young people to stay cyber safe at school. 

They recommend avoiding sharing personal information or images, being careful about who you connect with, keeping devices and accounts secure, and watching out for online scams. 

As part of European Cybersecurity Month An Garda Síochána are reminding everyone to stay safe online. The attached infographic is targeted at young people and how they can stay cyber safe at school. 

Gardai are also reminding people to back-up data and remember that whatever is posted online, stays online. 

 

