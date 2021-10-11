Lovely celebration as Longford lady marks 100th birthday milestone

Drumlish lady Ethna Burbage pictured celebrating her 100th birthday
There was a lovely landmark gathering recently as Drumlish lady Ethna Burbage celebrated her 100th birthday.
Ethna marked the centenary milestone with a little party where she was surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, extended family and the wonderful staff of the Manor Nursing home.
Ethna (nee Morgan) was an exceptional business person, getting involved at a very young age in the Morgan hardware business after the untimely death of her father, Luke Morgan at the age of 42.
She married Michael Burbage, and moved to Drumlish where they raised their family and ran the family business alongside their farm.
Burbages was a renowned bar, lounge and grocery shop in the heart of Drumlish, one that locals still remember with great fondness.
A talented musician and singer, Ethna entertained many people down through the years with her excellent piano playing and singing.
Indeed, the highlight of her 100th birthday celebration was a 'sing song' and Ethna's family, friends and neighbours all wish her a very happy birthday.
