Search

11/10/2021

Lovely celebration as Longford lady marks 100th birthday milestone

Lovely celebration as Longford lady marks 100th birthday milestone

Drumlish lady Ethna Burbage pictured celebrating her 100th birthday

Reporter:

Aine Brady

Email:

ainebrady@hotmail.com

There was a lovely landmark gathering recently as Drumlish lady Ethna Burbage celebrated her 100th birthday. 

Ethna marked the centenary milestone with a little party where she was surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, extended family and the wonderful staff of the Manor Nursing home.

Ethna (nee Morgan) was an exceptional business person, getting involved at a very young age in the Morgan hardware business after the untimely death of her father, Luke Morgan at the age of 42.

She married Michael Burbage, and moved to Drumlish where they raised their family and ran the family business alongside their farm.

Burbages was a renowned bar, lounge and grocery shop in the heart of Drumlish, one that locals still remember with great fondness. 

A talented musician and singer, Ethna entertained many people down through the years with her excellent piano playing and singing. 

Indeed, the highlight of her 100th birthday celebration was a 'sing song' and Ethna's family, friends and neighbours all wish her a very happy birthday. 

Longford Leader gallery: Crowds line out for Granard Harvest Festival

Granard was the venue last weekend for the north Longford town's eagerly awaited Harvest Festival.

€25,000 pay out for Longford Bord na Móna worker 'upset' at being forced to retire at sixty-five

‘Old Ireland in Colour 2’ features portrait of Granard's Kitty Kiernan

This month sees the publication of ‘Old Ireland in Colour 2’ - which like its best selling predecessor features amazing historical images painstakingly colourised and restored, accompanied by an informative and accessible short commentary.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media