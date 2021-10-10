Longford Leader gallery: Crowds line out for Granard Harvest Festival

Granard was the venue last weekend for the north Longford town's eagerly awaited Harvest Festival.
Held at the north Longford town's buttermarket, a wide range of locally prepared produce was laid out for members of the public and interested observers to feast their eyes on
Here are some of the many pictures taken by photographer Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Volunteer Centre –three volunteers helping out at the recent Longford Live and Local concerts
The late Margaret Ellen Watson (nee McKenna), 1029 Dozier Way, Cary, North Carolina 27518 and formerly Pound Street, Arva, Co Cavan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.