Men had higher rate of death during Covid-19 - WHO's Dr Mike Ryan

Men have had a a higher death rate from Covid-19 but women suffered more socially and economically, Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO has said.

Women and girls have experienced the pandemic in a very different way across the world to men, he said.

Longford anti-vaccine rally described as ‘unhelpful’ A decision by a group of concerned people to hold a rally in Longford town last weekend against Covid-19 jabs and other restrictions has been branded as “unhelpful” by the former chief of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

Longford man says he is 'lucky to be alive' after swimming collapse left him in month-long induced coma A Longford man who spent a month in an induced coma in a Spanish hospital after being found unresponsive while out swimming has made a miraculous recovery.

Mr Ryan, the Executive Director of the WHO's Emergencies Programme, was delivering the keynote address at the online launch of the COPE Galway Annual report.

"On the face of it, men have had poorer outcomes in terms of medical outcomes," he said.

He added that the incidence of underlying medical conditions are higher in men, resulting in higher death rates.

Men have had higher death rates due to Covid compared to women, Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO has said.



However he added that the social and economic consequences of the pandemic have predominantly landed 'on the shoulders of women' | Read more: https://t.co/6PEabDYPOK pic.twitter.com/4csUerNi1O — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 8, 2021

However, he added that this is not the experience of the pandemic which people have felt.

"It's the social and economic consequences of the pandemic which have really, predominantly landed on the shoulders of women," he said.

This ranged from having to provide more domestic support at home to women being in the types of work which became subject to greater instability due to the pandemic.

"The pandemic highlighted the unstable situation which many women have in society, whether it be economic or social life," he added.