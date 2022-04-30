Search

30 Apr 2022

PICTURES: Out and about enjoying Family Day at Punchestown 2022

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

30 Apr 2022 7:17 PM

We have been out and about enjoying all the fun of the fair on Family Day (Saturday) on Day 5 of Punchestown 2022. Use the arrows above or next icon below to see the full gallery of images from Aisling Conway and Michael Chester.

WATCH | Punchestown Best Dressed Lady judges, including Longford's Kate Nally McCormack, discuss a super stylish week

Longford's Oniesa shines in Punchestown Best Dressed Ladies Final as 'stunning Deirdre' crowned winner

BREAKING: Woman (40s) airlifted to hospital after serious north Longford crash

A woman in her forties has been airlifted to hospital following a collision between a lorry and a car in Granard this morning.

EXCLUSIVE: Gardaí launch manhunt as man (30s) attacked in Longford town by gang in broad daylight

Gardaí are hunting for a gang of men who allegedly assaulted another man in broad daylight in the middle of Longford town yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

 