Longford's Oniesa shines in Punchestown Best Dressed Ladies Final as 'stunning Deirdre' crowned winner

Longford's Oniesa Owens shined in the Punchestown Best Dressed Ladies 2022 Competition Final however it was 'stunning Deirdre' Kane from Carlow that was crowned the overall winner.

Oniesa's fabulous final outfit included a number of Fabiani Boutique, Longford best sellers. The Mama's Dress by Hache, Kim Sandals by Ash & Lecce Belt by Isabel Marant.

Above: Oniesa Owens of Longford

Host county Kildare figured prominently among the finalists with Clodagh Healy, Dearbhaile Donagh and Joanne Byrne, along with Barretstown CEO Dee Ahearn and former Kilcullen primary schoolteacher Charlene Brosnan, all making it through.

Other finalists included Julie Caulfield of Wexford, Oniesa Owens of Longford and Carlow's Deirdre Kane, with the latter chosen as the overall winner by the judges.

Commenting on the competition, Barretstown CEO Dee Ahearn said that it was 'fierce', but added that 'everyone was lovely.'

She also revealed exactly what her outfit was made from: her dress was personally designed for her by Liz Byrne of Naas, her bag was from Prada in Kildare Village, while her shoes were from Nine West.

Ms Ahearn, a lifelong fan of Punchestown Festival, admitted that she 'never would have dreamed' of entering into the competition, and was actually put forward by broadcaster and stylist Marietta Doran.

CEO of Barretstown Dee Ahearn. Pic: Michael Chester

She added: "I am also glad that I got the chance to represent Barretstown, and to bring awareness to the brilliant work they do."

As for the judge's pick, she agreed wholeheartedly that Ms Deirdre Kane deserved to be crowned the winner.

Former Kilcullen primary schoolteacher Charlene Brosnan, who lived in Kilcullen for 12 years before moving to Killarney, said: "It was such a lovely honour and a compliment to be chosen as one of the best dressed ladies."

"I would have loved to have been chosen, I'm not going to lie!" she joked: "But Deirdre was stunning, and she absolutely deserved to win."

In addition, she too revealed what her stylish outfit consisted of: a dress from Sandro Paris, a jacket from Diamonds and Pearls, a bag from ASOS, and her shoes are 'from Penneys hun, as they say!'

Ms Brosnan said that she continues her annual pilgrimage to Punchestown from Killarney.