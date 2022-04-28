Longford councillor rubs shoulders with Sir Alex Ferguson at Longford GAA Race Day

Longford County Councillor Paraic Brady has told of his delight at coming face to face with former Manchester Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson at yesterday's Longford GAA Race Day in Punchestown.

The Longford County Council Leas Cathaoirleach, together with two Ballinamuck men Mark Cunningham and Patrick Tully, found himself in the winner's enclosure after Ferguson's horse Clan Des Obeaux came in second behind the Willie Mullins trained Allaho in the Gold Cup.

Despite being a die hard Liverpool fan, Cllr Brady said the chance to meet one of football's most iconic managerial figures was one that will live long in the memory.

"I have to say he was very humble and could remember his trip to the Longford Arms in the early 90s," he said.

"For someone so high up in the game, the fact he made time for us was fantastic."

Cllr Brady also said he was especially delighted to be able to ensure his long time friend and local engineer got to meet his 'lifetime hero'.

Asked if the meeting had caused him to re-evaluate his own footballing allegiances by following the Red Devils, Cllr Brady emphatically replied: "No".