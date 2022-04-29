Search

29 Apr 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Gardaí launch manhunt as man (30s) attacked in Longford town by gang in broad daylight

Gardaí

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a gang of men allegedly assaulted another man in the centre of Longford town yesterday afternoon

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

29 Apr 2022 6:12 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí are hunting for a gang of men who allegedly assaulted another man in broad daylight in the middle of Longford town yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

 

The Leader understands the victim was attacked along the Ballymahon Street area just before 2pm.

Emergency services, including paramedics rushed to the scene, but the victim who is aged in his 30s, declined medical treatment.

Gardaí believe the culprits made their getaway in a vehicle which was waiting close by before taking off at high speed.

Full text of open letter to the Minister of Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris from the people of Longford

PICTURES | Longford ladies sparkle in style stakes on Day 2 of Punchestown

It's not known at this stage if the incident is linked to a number of recent feud related incidents gardaí in Longford are continuing to investigate.

A statement from the Garda Press Office read: "Gardaí attended the scene of a suspected assault at Ballymahon Street, Longford following reports of an incident shortly before 2pm on April 28, 2022.

"A man in his 30s injured in the incident declined medical treatment. It’s understood he was assaulted by a number of males who fled the scene in a vehicle.

"Enquires in to the matter are ongoing."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media