WATCH: Country singer releases video starring Midlands farmer who died in tractor crash

A COUNTRY star has released the video of her new single which features the Midlands farmer who died in a tractor crash this week.

Tom Lynam was tragically killed when he was involved in a single vehicle accident on the Mullingar Road in Kilbeggan last Monday.

The death came shortly after the hugely popular 77-year-old had starred with country singer Larissa Tormey in her video 'Old Fashioned'.

Larissa shared the video for the first time on YouTube this morning (Friday, August 6) and said she was honoured to do so with the blessing of Tom's family.

“We had the most wonderful and fun day making this, and Tom's bright and beautiful soul is clear for all to see,” said the singer.

“Tom was a gentleman, always, and in every area of his life. He will be sadly missed by all of us who were lucky enough to have shared this world with him.

“I will always treasure my memories of Tom, and I am dedicating this video for 'Old Fashioned' to his memory.”

Describing the late Mr Lynam as a family friend and neighbour, she added: “Thank you, Tom, for being one of a kind. And until we see your smile again, may you rest in peace.”

Speaking to her fans on her Facebook page before the video's release, Russian-born Larissa explained what the self-penned song 'Old Fashioned' meant to her: “It's about old fashioned men, farming guys.”

“I really like country people here in Ireland and so I wrote this. It's a sarcastic, funny song but there's also truth in it.”

In the video she climbs aboard a tractor with Tom, herds the cattle, dances in a field and has time for tea and cake.

The funeral took place yesterday morning (Thursday, August 5) of Mr Lynam, the farmer, racecourse official and ploughing enthusiast.

His death shocked the local community and the wider Midlands region. As well as being very well known in farming and ploughing circles, Mr Lynam was a familiar figure on the racing scene and was treasurer at Kilbeggan Races.

Kilbeggan Races manager Paddy Dunican said: “We in the Kilbeggan Race Committee are deeply shocked and saddened with the sudden passing of Tom Lynam. Our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolence are with Mary, PJ, Eileen and all the family.”

“Tom’s overwhelming kindness and good nature, positive attitude, highly professional work ethic, unwavering drive, interest and passion to continuously develop Kilbeggan Racecourse, has been a major influence in our success to date.

“Personally, I have lost a mentor, work colleague and most importantly of all, a dear friend.”

The singer Larissa Tormey is married to Kilbeggan farmer and Tullamore-based butcher Christy Tormey and the single 'Old Fashioned' is from her album 'Breath of Fresh Air'.

Local sources indicated that Mr Lynam, who was involved in several community groups, suffered a heart attack before the single vehicle collision on Monday morning on the Mullingar Road in Kilbeggan.

Tom Lynam, Coola, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, was predeceased by his mother Kathleen, father Lockie and brother-in-law Seamus.

He will be sadly missed by his brother PJ, sisters Mary (Daly) and Eileen (Robbins), sister-in-law Dolores, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, godchildren, aunt, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Watch the video for the single 'Old Fashioned' by clicking on this link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZii8iAYz28

Resurfacing works planned for Longford junction The L50953 road is in line for resurfacing works following a notice of motion submitted by Cllr Uruemu Adejimi at last week’s meeting of Longford Municipal District.